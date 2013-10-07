Trending Stocks- Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCBB:ERFB), SABMiller Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCBB:ERFB), SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY).



Bullfrog Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:BFGC) opened its last trade at the price of $0.31. Its closing price was $0.320 after gaining 3.23% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 677.248 shares, while its average trading volume remained 163.898 shares. Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver ores, as well as zinc, lead, and copper ores.



Will BFGC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) percentage change plunged -0.31% to close at $0.159 with the total traded volume of 695.565 shares while its average volume of 697.844 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.12 - $0.22, while its day lowest price was $0.15. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.16. Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCBB:ERFB) traded on volume of 995.879 shares in the last session against average volume of 205.039 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.12 and closed at $0.104 by scoring -20.08%. In the last three months the stock was down -78.08% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.09 - $1.27. ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the exploration, drilling, and production sectors of energy industry in the United States.



Will ERFB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SABMiller plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SBMRY) started its last trading session with the price of $48.31 and closed at $48.32 by scoring -0.08%. The stock traded with total volume of 29.293 shares, while the average trading volume remained 108.673 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.10. Day range for the stock was $48.28 and $48.55. SABMiller plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of beverages. It offers beer, soft drinks, and fruit juices. The company is also involved in brewing and hop farming activities.



Will SBMRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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