Trending Stocks- CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Silver Falcon Mining, Inc. (OTCBB:SFMI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY), SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF), Silver Falcon Mining, Inc. (OTCBB:SFMI).



CARREFOUR S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) opened its last trade at the price of $6.97. Its closing price was $6.99 after gaining 0.58% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 177.828 shares, while its average trading volume remained 171.097 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.32.



Will CRRFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SUTIMCo International Inc (OTCMKTS:SUTI) showed no change, close at $0.0001 with the total traded volume of 131.08 million shares while its average volume of 29.29 million shares. SUTIMCo International, Inc. (SUTI) is a holding company, which utilizes a platform to launch new technology enterprises based on university research developed technologies. The Company provides experienced management to early stage companies that reduce risk of business failure.



Is SUTI a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS:EFRFF) traded on volume of 544.428 shares in the last session against average volume of 767.051 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.16 and closed at $0.160 by scoring -0.31%. In the last three months the stock was up 6.33% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.12 - $0.22.



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Silver Falcon Mining, Inc. (OTCBB:SFMI) started its last trading session with the price of $0.01 and closed at $0.0062 by scoring -3.12%. The stock traded with total volume of 9.68 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.34 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.81. Day range for the stock was $0.01 and $0.01. Silver Falcon Mining, Inc. is a junior resource production company specializing in gold and silver properties. The Company has acquired the rights to develop and operate the mines of Gold Land Holdings, Co., on War Eagle Mountain, situated on the Owyhee Gold Trend of the Silver City Mining District in southern Idaho.



Will SFMI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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