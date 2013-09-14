Trending Stocks: Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR),Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NYSE:SFD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR),Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NYSE:SFD).



Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) increased 0.20% and closed at $124.14 on a traded volume of 3.09 million shares, in comparison to 5.03 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 16.62%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $239.84 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.93 million



Will CVX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum, chemicals, mining, power generation, and energy operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream.



Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) plunged -0.10% and closed at $31.05 on a traded volume of 3.09 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 4.87 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.38%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $30.91 and $31.30.



Will ZTS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia/Pacific.



Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) jumped 0.68% and closed at $64.04. The 52-week range for the stock is $47.10 and $64.25 and during the previous trading session it marked $64.25 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $63.57 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.04 million shares.



Will EMR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Emerson Electric Co., a diversified technology company, engages in designing and supplying products and technology, and providing engineering services and solutions to the industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide.



Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NYSE:SFD) after opening its shares at the price of $34.23, jumped 0.06% to close the day at $34.25. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.02 million shares, in comparison to 2.08million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $19.17 and $34.74 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $34.27.



Will SFD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Smithfield Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets fresh meat and packaged meat products in the United States and internationally.



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