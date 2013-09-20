Trending Stocks - Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST), the Fresh Market Inc (NASDAQ:TFM), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST), The Fresh Market Inc (NASDAQ:TFM), Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)



Cubist Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CBST) opened the session at $65.27, remained amid the day range of $64.18 - $65.48, and closed the session at $64.44. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.84% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.49 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 796,463 shares. Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the acute care environment in the United States.



Has CBST Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



The Fresh Market Inc (NASDAQ:TFM) traded with volume of 1.46 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 521,690 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $36.51 - $62.48. The stock showed a negative movement of -1.89% and closed its session at $48.75. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.35 billion. The Fresh Market, Inc. operates as a specialty grocery retailer in the United States. The company offers various perishable product categories, including meat, seafood, produce, deli, bakery, floral, sushi, and prepared foods.



Has TFM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) exchanged 1.44 million shares and the average volume remained 1.40 million shares. The stock dropped -0.67% and closed the session at $29.87. The beta of the stock remained 4.77 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.27. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 108.06 million. Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It supplies rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry under the Avis brand; and to the value-conscious segments of the industry under the Budget brand.



Why Should Investors Buy CAR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) volume of 1.45 million shares, while the average volume remained 1.29 million shares. The stock advanced +0.67% and finished the session Thursday at $21.08. The EPS of the stock remained 0.36. The one month of the stock was +5.14% and three month trend remained positive +18.76%. Fortinet, Inc. provides network security solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate physical and virtual appliances that provide a set of security and networking functions, including firewall, VPN, application control, antivirus, intrusion prevention, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration.



Why Should Investors Buy FTNT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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