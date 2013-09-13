Trending Stocks: Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS: SCPZF), AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF), SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS: SCPZF), AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).



Daimler AG (USA) (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -0.79%. The stock closed at $75.29 after gaining total volume of 31.157 shares. Its opening price was $75.07. So far, the company’s stock is 20.64% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 26.79%.



Will DDAIF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Daimler AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, distributes, and sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles, trucks, vans, buses, and related spare parts and accessories worldwide.



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS: SCPZF) reported the decline of -0.36% and closed at $2.77 with the total traded volume of 47.550 shares. The stock's opening price was $2.77. The company has a total market capitalization of $277.48 million.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $2.60 - $4.77, while during last trade its worst hit was $2.75 and it gained its best price of $2.80. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed uptrend with an upsurge of 3.32%.



Will SCPZF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources.



AccelPath Inc (OTCMKTS: ACLP) ended its day with the rise of 37.50%. It was closed at the price of $0.0011. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 31.27 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.68 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.32, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.44. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.11 points.



Will ACLP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AccelPath, Inc. provides medical diagnostic and government contracting services in the United States.



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) reported the drop of -0.21%, to close at $82.18 with the overall traded volume of 67.383 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 10.64%. The 52-week range for the stock is $59.61 and $83.52 and during the previous trading session the stock was found to mark $82.59 as its peak price. It kicked off the trading day with $82.22.



Will TDY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation and digital imaging products, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems primarily in the United States and Canada.



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