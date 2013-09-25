Trending Stocks- Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY), Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB), Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY), Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC).



Eco Building Products Inc (OTCMKTS:ECOB) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Its closing price was $0.0111 after losing -22.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 10.04 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.33 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 551.19.



Eco Building Products, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of wood coatings for framing lumber and other wood products used in the construction of single-family homes and multi-story buildings.



Will ECOB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) percentage change surged 0.50% to close at $20.20 with the total traded volume of 65.576 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 39.377 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $12.90 - $21.04, while its day lowest price was $20.15. The share price hit the day highest price of $20.39.



Publicis Groupe SA provides a range of advertising and communications services worldwide. The company’s specialized agencies and marketing services include interactive communication services



Will PUBGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) traded on volume of 193.34 million shares in the last session against average volume of 45.85 million shares. The company closed at $0.0004 by scoring -33.33%.In the last three months the stock was down -80.95%.



Bergio International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fine jewelry in the United States and Europe.



Will BRGO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC) started its last trading session with the price of $0.18 and closed at $0.148 by scoring -17.78%. The stock traded with total volume of 797.992 shares, while the average trading volume remained 310.297 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.93. Day range for the stock was $0.15 and $0.18.



Petro River Oil Corp. is engaged in the exploration and exploitation of heavy oil properties. It has interests in approximately 115,000 gross acres of oil and gas assets in the Mississippi Lime play.



Will PTRC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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