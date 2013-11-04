Trending Stocks: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD)



First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) opened its shares at the price of $55.64 for the day. Its closing price was $59.14 after gaining +17.56% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 28.40 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.44 million shares. The beta of FSLR stands at1.84. First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions. It operates in two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.



Why Should Investors Buy FSLR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) percentage change plunged -0.59% to close at $24.33 with the total traded volume of 28.31 million shares, and average volume of 32.88 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $19.23- $25.98, while its day lowest price was $24.22 and it hit its day highest price at $24.65. Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide. The company operates through PC Client Group, Data Center Group, Other Intel Architecture, Software and Services, and All Other segments.



Has INTC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) started its trading session with the price of $33.15 and closed at $33.18 by scoring +0.73%. YHOO’s stocks traded with total volume of 15.21 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 24.31 million shares. The beta of YHOO stands at 0.69. Day range of the stock was $33.00-$33.35. Yahoo! Inc., a technology company, provides search, content, and communication tools on the Web and on mobile devices worldwide.



For How Long YHOO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD) ended its day with the gain of +0.15% and closed at the price of $36.91 after opening at $36.99. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 14.72 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 13.54 million shares. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides mobile telecommunication services worldwide. It offers mobile voice, messaging, data, and fixed line services; back-up services; machine-to-machine connections; and financial services.



For How Long VOD’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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