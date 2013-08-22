Trending Stocks - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM)



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 1.19% and closed at $58.69 after gaining total volume of 10.7million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $57.70. So far, the company’s stock is up 3.93% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 41.29%.Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines. Gilead’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/AIDS, liver disease.



What was the Moving Force behind GILD On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on GILD



Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reported the decline of -0.75% and closed at $ 30.52 with the total traded volume of 9.6M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 30.70 The company has a total market capitalization of $ 54.46 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $24.32 - $32.91, while during last trade its minimum price was $30.46 and it gained its highest price of $31.01. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend/down turn with a decline of -5.1%. Mondelez International, Inc. (Mondelez International), is a snack manufacturing company. The Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world.



Has MDLZ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -0.77% and closed at the price of $38.45 after opening at $38.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 9.31 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 7.29 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $38.00, while it touched its highest price for the day at $38.76. TXN beta value stands at 1.09 points. Texas Instruments Inc. (TI) designs and makes semiconductors that the Company sells to electronics designers and manufacturers all over the world. The Company has four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless and Other.



Why Should Investors Buy TXN After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM) reported the drop of -0.87%, to close at $25.17, with the overall traded volume of 8.89 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -32.7%. The 52-week range for the stock is $23.25 and $37.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $25.46. Its introductory price for the day was $25.37. Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) is a global semiconductor solution for wired and wireless communications. Broadcom products seamlessly deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environment.



Will BRCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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