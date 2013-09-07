Trending Stocks - Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)



Google Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) gained volume of 1.56 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.65 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $636.00 - $928.00 and the day range was $873.74- $883.78. The stock opened the session at $882.44, remained amid the day range of $873.74 - $883.78, and closed the session at $879.58. Google Inc., a technology company, builds products and provides services to organize the information and make it universally accessible and useful. It provides Search, a service that delivers relevant search results in response to user queries.



Is GOOG a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



In previous session, KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded 1.55 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.41M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $43.21 - $60.94. The stock was a bull and advanced 0.38%, while its closing price stayed at $58.76. The market capitalization of the stock remained 9.74 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 6.84%. KLA-Tencor Corporation engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide.



For How Long KLAC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) volume of the stock was 1.52 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.34 shares. The stock boosted 0.81% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $30.51. The stock traded 1.52 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.34 shares. The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. delivers trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, and public company services worldwide. It offers trading on various exchanges and facilities across asset classes, including cash equities, derivatives, debt, commodities, structured products, and exchange traded funds; market data products, financial indexes, capital formation solutions, financial services, and market technology products and services, as well as clearing, settlement, and depository services.



For How Long NDAQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded with volume of 1.50 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained1.46 million shares. The stock grew 0.78% and finished the trading at $78.99. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.39 billion. The beta of the stock remained +0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases.



Will VRTX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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