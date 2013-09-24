Trending Stocks- GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT), Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS), SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY).



GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT) opened its last trade at the price of $8.34. Its closing price was $8.20 after losing -0.26% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.29 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.46 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.70.



GT Advanced Technologies Inc. provides crystal growth equipment and solutions for the solar, light emitting diode (LED), and electronics industries worldwide.



Will GTAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX) percentage change plunged -3.25% to close at $47.91 with the total traded volume of 4.23 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 1.02 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $45.43 - $58.73, while its day lowest price was $47.23. The share price hit the day highest price of $49.36.



Catamaran Corporation provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions to the healthcare benefits management industry in North America.



Will CTRX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ISIS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIS) traded on volume of 4.14 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.53 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $37.27 and closed at $38.48 by scoring 6.71%.In the last three months the stock was up 74.99 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $7.55 - $39.83.



Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of antisense drugs using novel drug discovery platform.



Will ISIS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) started its last trading session with the price of $37.91 and closed at $35.77 by scoring -3.92%. The stock traded with total volume of 4.13 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.73 million shares. Day range for the stock was $35.50 and $38.01.



SolarCity Corporation engages in the design, installation, and sale or lease of solar energy systems to residential and commercial customers, and government entities in the United States.



Will SCTY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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