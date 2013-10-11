Trending Stocks- Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD), Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD), Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV).



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY) opened its last trade at the price of $69.93. Its closing price was $70.65 after gaining 1.42% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 39.811 shares, while its average trading volume remained 27.110 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.67. Imperial Tobacco Group PLC engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Logistics.



Will ITYBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) percentage change surged 1.40% to close at $19.50 with the total traded volume of 70.932 shares while its average volume of 51.368 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.07 - $19.50, while its day lowest price was $19.40. The share price hit the day highest price of $19.50. AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Abtech Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ABHD) traded on volume of 290.843 shares in the last session against average volume of 51.218 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.54 and closed at $0.575 by scoring 12.09%. In the last three months the stock was down -15.44% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $0.50 - $1.06. AbTech Holdings, Inc., an environmental technologies company, provides various solutions to address issues of water pollution.



Will ABHD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV) started its last trading session with the price of $1.39 and closed at $1.28 by scoring -7.91%. The stock traded with total volume of 125.272 shares, while the average trading volume remained 89.382 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.38. Day range for the stock was $1.23 and $1.39. Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers fluid management services, including water/fluid hauling, frac tank rental, and disposal well services.



Will ENSV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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