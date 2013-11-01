Trending Stocks: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD),Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD),Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) opened its shares at the price of $24.52 for the day. Its closing price was $24.47 after losing -0.10% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 30.90 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 33.42 million shares. The beta of INTC stands at0.95. Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells integrated digital technology platforms worldwide.



Has INTC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Vodafone Group Plc (ADR)(NASDAQ:VOD) percentage change surged +1.47% to close at $36.85 with the total traded volume of 27.73 million shares, and average volume of 13.04 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.42 - $37.90, while its day lowest price was $35.93 and it hit its day highest price at $37.90. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides mobile telecommunication services worldwide. It offers mobile voice, messaging, data, and fixed line services.



Why Should Investors Buy VOD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) started its trading session with the price of $58.61 and closed at $58.97 by scoring +18.02%. EXPE’s stocks traded with total volume of 16.01 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.66 million shares. The beta of EXPE stands at 1.49. Day range of the stock was $57.63 -$59.89. Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally.



Will EXPE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) ended its day with the gain of +1.08% and closed at the price of $47.60 after opening at $46.58. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 15.59 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.35 million shares. Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks.



For How Long CMCSA’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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