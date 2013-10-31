Trending Stocks: iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ), J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP)



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) opened its shares at the price of $12.84 for the day. Its closing price was $12.95 after gaining +0.94% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.73 million shares. The beta of VXX stands at -2.81.



Why Should Investors Buy VXX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) percentage change plunged -0.97% to close at $17.34 with the total traded volume of 39.90 million shares, and average volume of 37.23 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.38 - $18.02, while its day lowest price was $17.25 and it hit its day highest price at $17.64. Ford Motor Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and service of vehicles, parts, and accessories worldwide.



Has F Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Japan Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWJ) started its trading session with the price of $11.99 and closed at $11.97. EWJ’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.85 million shares. The beta of EWJ stands at 0.81. Day range of the stock was $11.91-$12.01.



Can Investors Bet on EWJ after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) ended its day with the gain of +2.98% and closed at the price of $7.60 after opening at $7.55. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 27.96 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 52.03 million shares. J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., operates department stores.



Will JCP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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