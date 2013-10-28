Trending Stocks: iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX), NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ), Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK), Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)



iPath S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures TM ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) opened its shares at the price of $12.87 for the day. Its closing price was $12.86 after losing -0.16% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.35 million shares. The beta of VXX stands at-2.81.



Has VXX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NQ Mobile Inc (ADR)(NYSE:NQ) percentage change plunged -12.08% to close at $10.63 with the total traded volume of 31.72 million shares, and average volume of 6.08 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.07 - $25.90, while its day lowest price was $9.61 and it hit its day highest price at $13.38. NQ Mobile Inc. provides mobile Internet services in the areas of mobile security, privacy, productivity, personalized cloud, and family protection. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Enterprise.



Has NQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nokia Corporation (ADR)(NYSE:NOK) started its trading session with the price of $7.05 and closed at $6.97 by scoring -2.52%. NOK’s stocks traded with total volume of 25.77 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 34.90 million shares. The beta of NOK stands at 1.62. Day range of the stock was $6.95 -$7.12. Nokia Corporation operates as a mobile communications company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Devices & Services, HERE, and Nokia Siemens Networks.



Why Should Investors Buy NOK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) ended its day with the loss of -1.92% and closed at the price of $5.12 after opening at $5.21. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 23.29 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 38.34 million shares. Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States.



Will RAD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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