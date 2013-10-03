Trending Stocks- Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBYI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBYI).



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) opened its last trade at the price of $24.28. Its closing price was $24.33 after losing -1.18% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 30.751 shares, while its average trading volume remained 60.111 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.31. Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



Will KMTUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



diaDexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS) percentage change surged 3.19% to close at $1.94 with the total traded volume of 173.897 shares while its average volume of 262.339 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.28 - $1.98, while its day lowest price was $1.81. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.98. diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease.



Will DDXS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) traded on volume of 61.923 shares in the last session against average volume of 85.130 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.30 and closed at $8.30 by scoring -0.24%. In the last three months the stock was up 16.25% while its 52 week range of the stock was $4.19 - $8.65. Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Will FIATY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cal Bay International Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:CBYI) closed at $0.0014 and showed no change. The stock traded with total volume of 49.30 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 152.50 million shares. Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses. The company was formerly known as Cal-Bay Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Cal Bay International, Inc. in March 2001.



Can Investors Bet on CBYI after this News update? Find Out Here



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