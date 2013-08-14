Trending Stocks - Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF), Cancer Genetics Inc (OTCBB:CGIX), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF), Cancer Genetics Inc (OTCBB:CGIX), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK)



Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG)Its closing price was $0.244 after gain +13.49% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 835,872.00 shares. Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., formerly Mariposa Resources, Ltd. is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its properties have lithium content.



Will LEXG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF) decline -9.16% to close at $1.19 with the total traded volume of 262,780.00 shares, more than average volume of 112,112.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.03- $6.00, while its day lowest price was $1.03 and it hit its day highest price at $1.25. Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. operates as a non-operating commodity streaming company.



For How Long STTYF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Cancer Genetics Inc (OTCBB:CGIX) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 59,581.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 9,688.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $7.00 - $17.00, while its day lowest price was $10.51 and it hit its day highest price at $11.72. CGIX total market capitalization is $77.67 Million. Cancer Genetics, Inc. (CGI) is an early-stage, diagnostic company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing genomic tests and services to improve the diagnosis, prognosis and response to treatment (theranosis) of cancer



Can Investors Bet on CGIX after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTEK) started its trading session with the price of $0.06 and closed at $0.0595. NTEK stocks traded with total volume of 3.53M shares, while the average trading volume remained 10.82M shares. Day range of the stock was 0.06 -$0.06 NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets. The Company operates as a manufacturer, developing technology and games, and then licensing them to third parties for manufacturing and distribution.



Is NTEK a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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