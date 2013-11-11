Trending Stocks: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT)



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) opened its shares at the price of $17.70 for the day. Its closing price was $18.10 after gaining +2.18% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 33.20 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 47.97 million shares. The beta of MU stands at1.62. Micron Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semiconductor solutions worldwide. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) products for data storage and retrieval.



For How Long MU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) percentage change plunged -1.76% to close at $2.23 with the total traded volume of 7.70 million shares, and average volume of 12.05 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.26 - $5.00, while its day lowest price was $2.16 and it hit its day highest price at $2.30. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy FMCC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD) started its trading session with the price of $16.27 and closed at $17.54 by scoring +16.08%. RVBD’s stocks traded with total volume of 21.59 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 5.19 million shares. The beta of RVBD stands at 1.85. Day range of the stock was $16.04 -$17.78. Riverbed Technology, Inc. provides solutions to the fundamental problems associated with information technology (IT) performance across wide area networks (WANs) in the United States and internationally.



For How Long RVBD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) ended its day with the loss of -5.39% and closed at the price of $1.58 after opening at $1.69. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.15 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.45 million shares. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational.



Will GSAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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