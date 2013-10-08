Trending Stocks- Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY), Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SMCG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH), Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY), Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SMCG).



Mitsui & Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITSY) opened its last trade at the price of $280.54. Its closing price was $281.75 after losing -1.98% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 913.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.662 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.01. Mitsui & Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a general trading company. It engages in the wholesale, retail, and processing of steel products; domestic sales, export, and import of steel products for construction and other steel products.



Will MITSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) percentage change plunged -4.56% to close at $0.272 with the total traded volume of 218.744 shares while its average volume of 311.828 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $1.36, while its day lowest price was $0.25. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.30. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding.



Will ARTH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) traded on volume of 41.092 shares in the last session against average volume of 26.120 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.50 and closed at $3.25 by scoring -10.22%. In the last three months the stock was up 60.89% while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.40 - $3.75. Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural gas, condensate, and crude oil properties in the United States.



Will IFNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc (OTCMKTS:SMCG) started its last trading session with the price of $1.02 and closed at $1.10 by scoring 8.91%. The stock traded with total volume of 37.450 shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.878 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.42. Day range for the stock was $0.90 and $1.15. Millennium India Acquisition Company Inc. is a close-ended investment company. The firm primarily intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, or other similar transaction with one or more businesses that have operations primarily in India.



Will SMCG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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