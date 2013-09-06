Trending Stocks - New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH), McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)



New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) volume of 2.68 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.17 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.85 - $7.29 and the day range was $6.38 - $6.59.The stock opened the session at $6.45, remained amid the day range of $6.38 - $6.59, and closed the session at $6.41. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.16% in previous trading session. New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in residential mortgage related assets. The company is involved in the direct and indirect investments in excess mortgage servicing rights; and in real estate securities and loans. It also invests in agency residential mortgage back securities (RMBS) and non-agency RMBS.



Has NRZ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ) traded 2.57 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.96 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bear and dropped -2.78%, while its closing price stayed at $4.20. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.04 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -2.78%. AuRico Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer with mines and projects in North America. The company?s core operations include the Young-Davidson gold mine in Northern Ontario, Canada; and the El Chanate mine in Sonora State, Mexico.



Has AUQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) volume of the stock was 2.53 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 1.01 million shares. The stock boosted/ plunged -1.99% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $4.43. The stock traded 2.53 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 1.01 million shares. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company primarily invests in the United States agency mortgage-backed securities, which are securities representing obligations guaranteed by the U.S.



Why Should Investors Buy ANH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) traded with volume of 2.53 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.02 million shares. The stock decreased -5.02% and finished the trading at $2.65. The market capitalization of the stock remained 791.27 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.24. McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration for, development of, production, and sale of gold, silver, and copper. The company?s principal assets consist of a 49% interest in the San José Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina; the El Gallo complex in Sinaloa, Mexico.



Will MUX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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