Trending Stocks- Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKPY), mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD), Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY), Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKPY), mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD), Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD).



Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) opened its last trade at the price of $14.48. Its closing price was $14.42 after gaining 2.71% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 44.256 shares, while its average trading volume remained 52.406 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.72.



Nintendo Co., Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing handheld and home console hardware machines and related software worldwide.



Will NTDOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKPY) percentage change plunged -2.19% to close at $46.86 with the total traded volume of 20.499 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 13.516 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $35.73 - $51.15, while its day lowest price was $46.49. The share price hit the day highest price of $47.00.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide.



Will VLKPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



mCig Inc (OTCBB:LTCHD) traded on volume of 348.760 shares in the last session against average volume of 375.010 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.19 and closed at $0.175 by scoring -7.95%.In the last three months the stock was up 39.92 %.



mCig, Inc., a development stage company, engages in air to water generator distribution and technology licensing business.



Will LTCHD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD) started its last trading session with the price of $0.25 and closed at $0.262 by scoring 4.96%. The stock traded with total volume of 402.317 shares, while the average trading volume remained 317.469 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -0.26. Day range for the stock was $0.22 and $0.26.



Worlds Inc. designs and develops software, content, and related technology for the creation of interactive three-dimensional (3D) Internet Websites.



Will WDDD Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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