Trending Stocks: Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: SFOR), Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT) (OTCMKTS: EUTLY), Infineon Technologies AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IFNNY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC), Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: SFOR), Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT) (OTCMKTS: EUTLY), Infineon Technologies AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IFNNY).



Nutra Pharma Corp. (OTCMKTS: NPHC) decreased -11.11% and closed at $0.0160 on a traded volume of 3.69 million shares, in comparison to 8.60 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 7.38%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and its total outstanding shares are718.14 million



Will NPHC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.



Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: SFOR) plunged -18.18% and closed at $0.0009 on a traded volume of 66.43million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 53.49 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -70%.



Will SFOR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide.



Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT) (OTCMKTS: EUTLY) jumped 0.63% and closed at $8.01 So far in three months, the stock is up 6.8%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.87 and $8.02 and during the previous trading session it marked $8.02 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.90 and the overall traded volume that day was 36.848 million shares.



Will EUTLY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Eutelsat Communications S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications satellite operator.



Infineon Technologies AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) ended its day with the plunge of -0.80%. It was closed at the price of $9.89 after making its opening at $9.88. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 42.064 shares, as compared to its average volume of 72.474 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $9.81, while it scored its top level for the day at $9.93. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.3.37



Will IFNNY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Infineon Technologies AG engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors and system solutions primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/