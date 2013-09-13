Trending Stocks: OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ), Pan American Silver Corp. (USA)(NASDAQ:PAAS), Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX), GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ), Pan American Silver Corp. (USA)(NASDAQ:PAAS), Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX), GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT)



OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ) opened its shares at the price of $1.48 for the day. Its closing price was $1.56 after gaining +4.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.62 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.09 million shares. The beta of OCZ stands at 27.80.



Can Investors Bet on OCZ after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



OCZ Technology Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solid state drives (SSDs) and computer components primarily in the United States.



Pan American Silver Corp. (USA)(NASDAQ:PAAS) percentage change plunged -4.71% to close at $11.13 with the total traded volume of 3.32 million shares, and average volume of 2.78 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.23 - $22.83, while its day lowest price was $11.11 and it hit its day highest price at $11.44.



What PAAS’s Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of silver producing properties and assets. It produces and sells silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc.



Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTX) started its trading session with the price of $8.69 and closed at $8.76 by scoring +0.57%. ASTX’s stocks traded with total volume of 3.24 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.34 million shares. The beta of ASTX stands at 1.09. Day range of the stock was $8.63 -$8.82.



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Astex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics with a focus on oncology and hematology using its fragment-based drug discovery platform, Pyramid.



GT Advanced Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:GTAT) ended its day with the loss of -4.46% and closed at the price of $6.64 after opening at $6.88. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 3.23 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.26 million shares.



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GT Advanced Technologies Inc. provides crystal growth equipment and solutions for the solar, light emitting diode (LED), and electronics industries worldwide.



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