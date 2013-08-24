Trending Stocks - Peabody Energy Corporation(NYSE:BTU), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR), Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(ADR)(NYSE:BSBR), Health Management Associates Inc(NYSE:HMA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Peabody Energy Corporation(NYSE:BTU), Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR), Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(ADR)(NYSE:BSBR), Health Management Associates Inc(NYSE:HMA).



Peabody Energy Corporation(NYSE:BTU) ended higher +1.31% and complete the day at $17.85. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.50 million. After opening at $17.84, the stock hit as high as $17.95. However, it traded between $14.34 and $29.84 over the last twelve months.



Peabody Energy Corporation (Peabody) is a private-sector coal company. The Company owns interests in 28 active coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia



For How Long BTU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Denbury Resources Inc.(NYSE:DNR) closed yesterday at $17.20, a +0.53% increase. Around 4.36 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.92 million shares. The company is now valued at around $6.41 billion.



Denbury Resources Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had 461.9 million barrel of oil equivalent of proved oil and natural gas reserves, of which 77% was oil.



For How Long DNR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Banco Santander (Brasil) SA(ADR)(NYSE:BSBR) moved +2.59 percent higher at $5.94 and traded between $5.84 and $5.99 after opening the day at $5.92. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.71%, which stands at -7.33% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -18.41%.



Banco Santander Brasil SA (the Bank) is a Brazil-based bank. The Bank operates as a multiple service bank. It offers a range of individual and corporate banking services, such as savings accounts



For How Long BSBR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Health Management Associates Inc(NYSE:HMA) shares fall, losing -0.08 percent to close at $13.01. The stock is up around 39.59% this year and 85.86% for the last 12 months. Around 4.33 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 7.82 million shares.



Health Management Associates, Inc. by and through its subsidiaries operates general acute care hospitals and other health care facilities in non-urban communities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company operated 70 hospitals with a total of 10,562 licensed beds in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma



Will HMA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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