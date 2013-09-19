Trending Stocks- Pearson Plc (LON: PSON), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB: SIAF), ALGONQUIN PWR & UTIL (OTCMKTS: AQUNF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pearson plc (LON: PSON), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY), Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB: SIAF), ALGONQUIN PWR & UTIL (OTCMKTS: AQUNF).



Pearson plc (LON: PSON) opened its last trade at the price of $1.282. Its closing price was $1.286 after gaining 0.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.53 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.48 million shares.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil through sonicated solvent de-asphalting.



Will PSON Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) percentage change surged 4.11% to close at $18.01 with the total traded volume of 32.179 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 59.034 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.73 - $18.08, while its day lowest price was $17.42. The share price hit the day highest price of $18.08.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sino Agro Food Inc (OTCBB: SIAF) traded on volume of 1.05 million shares in the last session against average volume of 430.624 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.42 and closed at $0.410 by scoring -2.38%.



Sino Agro Food, Inc. is an integrated developer, producer and distributor of organic food and agricultural products in the Peoples Republic of China.



Will: SIAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ALGONQUIN PWR & UTIL (OTCMKTS: AQUNF) started its last trading session with the price of $6.21 and closed at $6.26 by scoring -0.64%. The stock traded with total volume of 50.000 shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.927 shares. Day range for the stock was $6.21 -$6.26.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water utilities, and gas and electric utilities in North America.



Will AQUNF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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