Trending Stocks- Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), VESTAS WIND ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), VESTAS WIND ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY), SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF).



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC) opened its last trade at the price of $0.38. Its closing price was $0.380 after gaining 4.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 790.897 shares, while its average trading volume remained 991.525 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 3.04. Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada.



Will PGLC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) percentage change surged 0.43% to close at $7.48 with the total traded volume of 44.234 shares while its average volume of 96.650 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.18 - $7.53, while its day lowest price was $7.44. The share price hit the day highest price of $7.52. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VESTAS WIND ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) traded on volume of 76.759 shares in the last session against average volume of 43.121 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $7.93 and closed at $7.97 by scoring 7.55%.In the last three months the stock was up 8.77 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.32 - $8.05. Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the manufacture and sale of wind turbines and wind power systems worldwide.



Will VWDRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SPYGLASS RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:SGLRF) started its last trading session with the price of $1.55 and closed at $1.54 by scoring -2.53%. The stock traded with total volume of 137.465 shares, while the average trading volume remained 62.890 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.10. Day range for the stock was $1.54 and $1.60. Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia.



Will SGLRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/