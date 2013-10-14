Trending Stocks- Precision Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:PPTO), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Precision Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:PPTO), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF).



Precision Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:PPTO) opened its last trade at the price of $0.01. Its closing price was $0.00050 after gaining 25.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 4.21 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 42.080 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -11.01. Precision Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States.



Will PPTO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN) percentage change surged 6.35% to close at $0.0670 with the total traded volume of 2.43 million shares while its average volume of 1.80 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $0.11, while its day lowest price was $0.06. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.07. Medinah Minerals Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in South America.



Will MDMN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) traded on volume of 42.462 shares in the last session against average volume of 63.988 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.84 and closed at $9.78 by scoring -2.49%. In the last three months the stock was down -10.93% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $8.48 - $29.15. Newcrest Mining Limited is engaged in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate, and silver.



Will NCMGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW (OTCMKTS:RTRAF) started its last trading session with the price of $0.36 and closed at $0.350 by scoring -2.51%. The stock traded with total volume of 228.615 shares, while the average trading volume remained 222.107 shares. Day range for the stock was $0.35 and $1.12. Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States.



Will RTRAF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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