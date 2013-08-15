Trending Stocks - Raystream in (OTCMKTS:RAYS), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), New World Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:NWGC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Raystream In (OTCMKTS:RAYS), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), New World Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:NWGC)



Raystream In (OTCMKTS:RAYS) its shares at the price of $0.001for the day. Its closing price was $0.0013 after gaining +30.00% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 34.59M shares, while its average trading volume remained 34.34M shares. Raystream, Inc., formerly Interdom, Corp., is engaged in video transmission compression business. The Company is in the business of licensing software to compress high definition (HD) video transmissions to other businesses.



Will RAYS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY) percentage change decline -0.25% to close at $24.02 with the total traded volume of 13,985.00 shares, more than average volume of 34,667.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $17.09 - $24.20, while its day lowest price was $23.90 and it hit its day highest price at $24.20. Hutchison Whampoa Limited is an investment holding company. Its operations consist of six core businesses: ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications.



Will HUWHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 36,638.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 21,258.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $25.88- $35.55, while its day lowest price was $32.62and it hit its day highest price at $32.93. KCRPY total market capitalization is $ 16.97B shares. Kao Corporation is mainly engaged in the consumer product and chemical businesses. The Consumer Product segment has three divisions.



Can Investors Bet on KCRPY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



New World Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:NWGC) started its trading session with the price of $0.0045 and closed at $0.0048 after gain +17.07%. NWGC stocks traded with total volume of 9.48M shares, while the average trading volume remained 7.50M shares. Day range of the stock was $0.01 -$0.01. New World Gold Corp, formerly New Asia Gold Corp, is a Vancouver-based resource exploration company.



Find out via this report



For How Long NWGC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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