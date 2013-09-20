Trending Stocks- Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU),MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL), Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU),MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP).



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) opened its last trade at the price of $1.28. Its closing price was $1.30 after gaining 0.78% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 157.456 shares, while its average trading volume remained 180.518 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.17.



Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



Will ZERO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) percentage change surged 0.23% to close at $4.32 with the total traded volume of 2.71 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 3.92 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.08 - $5.97, while its day lowest price was $4.30. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.41.



Sollensys Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops touch screen panels for use in consumer products.



Will SOL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Blue Earth Inc (OTCMKTS:BBLU) traded on volume of 1150.537 shares in the last session against average volume of 83.235 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.00 and closed at $2.89 by scoring -3.67%.In the last three months the stock was down -5.25% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.82 - $3.89.



Blue Earth, Inc. engages in a mergers and acquisition strategy to acquire, license, develop, market, install, and monitor clean-tech related technologies and energy management systems.



Will BBLU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP) started its last trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at $0.0448 by scoring 1.82%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.54 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.27 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at -0.02. Day range for the stock was $0.04 -$0.05.



MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States.



Will MWIP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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