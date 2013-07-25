Trending Stocks - Sequenom, Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA), Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM), Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO), AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)



Sequenom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQNM) opened the session at $3.07, remained amid the day range of $3.00 - $3.42, and recently traded at $3.27. The stock showed a negative performance of -30.49% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 27.71 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.48 million shares. Sequenom, Inc., a life sciences company, provides genetic analysis solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Analysis. The Molecular Diagnostics segment researches, develops, and commercializes various noninvasive molecular diagnostic tests for prenatal genetic disorders and diseases; womens health related disorders and diseases; and ophthalmologic, oncologic, and other medical conditions, such as autoimmunity and neurology.



Has SQNM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEMKT:INO) traded with volume of 4.98 million shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 5.60 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.44 - $1.57. The stock showed a positive movement of 5.40% and was recently trading at $1.47. The market capitalization of the stock remained 263.58 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic vaccines and immune therapies focusing on cancers and infectious diseases.



What was the Moving Force behind INNO on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



AEterna Zentaris Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ:AEZS) exchanged 4.65 million shares and the average volume remained 150,778 shares. The stock dropped 3-21.47% and was moving at $1.39. The beta of the stock remained 1.60 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.32. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 26.04 million. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and endocrine therapy primarily in Switzerland, the United States, and Japan. It markets Cetrotide, a luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone antagonist treatment for in vitro fertilization.



Has AEZS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) gained volume of 4.70 million shares, while the average volume remained 9.74 million shares. The stock advanced 1.57% and remained at $60.82. The EPS of the stock remained 1.51. The one month trend of the stock was 22.11% and the three month trend remained positive 18.19 %. Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, and Emtriva for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Viread and Hepsera products for the treatment of liver disease.



For How Long GILD will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/