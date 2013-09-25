Trending Stocks- SGS Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGSOY), PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS:PTAH), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SGS Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGSOY), PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH), HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY).



SGS Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) opened its last trade at the price of $23.50. Its closing price was $23.62 after gaining 0.60% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 93.9500 shares. Day range of the stock was $23.50 and $23.67.



SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, and certification services in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.



Will SGSOY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH) percentage change plunged -28.57% to close at $0.0005 with the total traded volume of 102.99 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 100.86 million. PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk.



Will PTAH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



HENNES & MAURITZ AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) traded on volume of 70.324 million shares in the last session against average volume of 62.960 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.25 and closed at $8.30 by scoring 0.12%.In the last three months the stock was up 30.09 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $6.08 - $8.40.



H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and accessories to consumers in Sweden and internationally.



Will HNNMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) started its last trading session with the price of $9.58 and closed at $9.63 by scoring 0.10%. The stock traded with total volume of 95.954 shares, while the average trading volume remained 129.047 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.00. Day range for the stock was $9.58 and $9.66.



Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide.



Will PCRFY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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