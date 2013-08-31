Trending Stocks: TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN).



TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASR) decreased -2.35% and closed at $11.64 on a traded volume of 1.74 million shares, in comparison to 948,969 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up/down over 30.2%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $594.38 million and its total outstanding shares are 51.06 million.



Will TASR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TASER International, Inc. (TASER) is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of electronic control devices (ECDs) designed for use in the law enforcement, military, corrections



Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) plunged -2.41% and closed at $11.32 on a traded volume of 1.72 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.47 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down 1.99%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $11.25 and $11.64.



Will CY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Cypress), delivers high-performance, mixed-signal and programmable solutions. The Company operates in four segments: Consumer and Computation Division, Data Communications Division, Memory Products Division, and Emerging Technologies and Other



American Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACAS) dropped -1.23% and closed at $12.48. So far in three months, the stock is down -8.24%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.96 and $15.24 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.70. Its introductory price for the day was $12.62, with the overall traded volume of 1.71 million shares.



Will ACAS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Capital, Ltd. (American Capital) is an equity firm and global asset manager. American Capital invests in private equity, private debt, private real estate securities and other investments, technology investments, special situation investments, alternative asset funds managed by the Company.



Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN) after opening its trade at the price of $2.90, dropped -2.41% to close at $2.84 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.65 million shares, in comparison to 5.23 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $2.69 and $7.22 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.96.



Will DNDN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dendreon Corporation (Dendreon) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics that may significantly improve cancer treatment options for patients.



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