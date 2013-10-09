Trending Stocks- VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY), Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ).



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB:VPIG) opened its last trade at the price of $1.07. Its closing price was $1.09 after gaining 2.83% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 198.200 shares, while its average trading volume remained 172.547 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.98. Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe.



Will VPIG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF) percentage change plunged -1.83% to close at $5.09 with the total traded volume of 27.532 shares while its average volume of 33.334 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.88 - $10.32, while its day lowest price was $5.09. The share price hit the day highest price of $5.30. Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas.



Will OSKFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) traded on volume of 124.947 shares in the last session against average volume of 155.874 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $10.04 and closed at $9.87 by scoring -2.18%. In the last three months the stock was up 10.16% while its 52 week range of the stock was $6.01 - $10.40. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally.



Will CFRUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Exide Technologies (OTCMKTS:XIDEQ) started its last trading session with the price of $0.29 and closed at $0.310 by scoring 5.08%. The stock traded with total volume of 404.333 shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.38 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.41. Day range for the stock was $0.29 and $0.32. Exide Technologies manufactures and supplies lead-acid batteries for transportation and industrial applications worldwide.



Will XIDEQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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