Trending Stocks- Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY).



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) opened its last trade at the price of $24.62. Its closing price was $24.68 after gaining 0.24% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 41.117 shares, while its average trading volume remained 65.341 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.34. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



Will WMMVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) showed no change, close at $1.30 with the total traded volume of 163.513 shares while its average volume of 158.600 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.77 - $1.88, while its day lowest price was $1.26. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.31. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies.



Can Investors Bet on ZERO after this News update? Find Out Here



Global Earth Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLER) traded on volume of 28.86 million shares in the last session against average volume of 93.94 million shares. The company closed at $0.0015 and showed no change. In the last three months the stock was up 275%. Global Earth Energy, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the oil and gas sector. The company, through its joint venture agreement with Western Energy Group, develops the Smith-Needham prospect located in Gonzales County, Texas.



Is GLER a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY) started its last trading session with the price of $69.96 and closed at $69.66 by scoring -1.54%. The stock traded with total volume of 21.838 shares, while the average trading volume remained 26.788 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.67. Day range for the stock was $69.32 and $69.96. Imperial Tobacco Group PLC engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Logistics.



Will ITYBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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