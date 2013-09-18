Trending Stocks- Wolseley Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY), Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CDOC), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS: KBLB), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY), Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CDOC), Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS: KBLB), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG).



Wolseley plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WOSYY) opened its last trade at the price of $5.37. Its closing price was $5.38 after losing -0.55% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 81.313 shares, while its average trading volume remained 76.923 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.73.



Wolseley plc engages in the distribution of plumbing and heating products, and building materials to the professional contractors primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Nordic, France, and central Europe.



Will WOSYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CDOC) percentage change surged 51.32% to close at $0.115 with the total traded volume of 763.510 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 30.801 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.16, while its day lowest price was $0.08. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.12.



Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in the development and sale of underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, and defense and survey applications primarily in United States and Europe.



Will CDOC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc (OTCMKTS: KBLB) traded on volume of 1.70 million shares in the last session against average volume of 810.955 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.06 and closed at $0.0620 by scoring -6.20%.



Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing protein-based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in textile, specialty fiber, and technical textile industries



Will KBLB Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC. (OTCBB: VPIG) started its last trading session with the price of $1.95 and closed at $1.87 by scoring –5.56%. The stock traded with total volume of 63.596 shares, while the average trading volume remained 86.037 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.12. Day range for the stock was $1.81 -$1.95.



Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe.



Will VPIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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