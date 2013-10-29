Trending Stocks: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)



Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened its shares at the price of $3.66 for the day. Its closing price was $3.78 after gaining +1.37% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 24.45 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 28.79 million shares. Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy ZNGA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ariad Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:ARIA) percentage change surged +15.45% to close at $4.11 with the total traded volume of 22.94 million shares, and average volume of 15.33 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.62 - $24.59, while its day lowest price was $3.59 and it hit its day highest price at $4.24. ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for cancer patients.



Will ARIA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN) started its trading session with the price of $2.98 and closed at $2.81 by scoring +11.07%. DNDN’s stocks traded with total volume of 22.59 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.65 million shares. The beta of DNDN stands at 4.13. Day range of the stock was $2.73 -$3.02. Dendreon Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to enhance cancer treatment options for patients.



For How Long DNDN’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) ended its day with the gain of +0.84% and closed at the price of $16.72 after opening at $16.52. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 19.93 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 49.00 million shares. Micron Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and marketing semiconductor devices worldwide.



For How Long MU will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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