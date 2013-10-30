Trending Stocks: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN), Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM), BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY)



Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) opened its shares at the price of $3.78 for the day. Its closing price was $3.69 after losing -2.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 22.48 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 28.89 million shares. Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally.



Has ZNGA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) percentage change surged +0.83% to close at $9.44 with the total traded volume of 21.03 million shares, and average volume of 22.12 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.60 - $12.76, while its day lowest price was $8.98 and it hit its day highest price at $9.52. Groupon, Inc. operates as a local commerce marketplace that connects merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy GRPN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Polycom Inc (NASDAQ:PLCM) started its trading session with the price of $10.54 and closed at $10.57 by scoring +0.48%. PLCM’s stocks traded with total volume of 17.62 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.10 million shares. The beta of PLCM stands at 0.98. Day range of the stock was $10.48 -$10.79. Polycom, Inc. provides standards-based unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions for voice and video collaboration.



Will PLCM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) ended its day with the gain of +1.40% and closed at the price of $8.31 after opening at $8.20. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 15.28 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 24.48 million shares. BlackBerry Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of wireless solutions worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy BBRY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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