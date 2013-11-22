Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Trends and Drivers of Merchant Funded Rewards market report to its offering

With the emergence of payment cards and their increasing adoption by consumers and acceptance by merchants, banks and other cards issuers have been making significant efforts to make consumers use their cards over those of their competitors. In line with this, banks have been at the forefront in issuing cards with benefits and features offered through loyalty programs. These programs allow banks to distinguish their products from the basic services offered by competitors by offering attractive deals in a variety of product categories. However, it has become apparent that bank-funded reward and loyalty programs have lost value and impact, from both the banks and consumers points of view. Banks and card issuers have introduced similar loyalty programs in the recent past, which have become mutually almost indistinguishable. This has compelled banks to carry out other expensive promotional initiatives to set themselves apart. Banks and other card issuers have also realized the benefits of merchant-funded loyalty programs and consider these programs as replacements for traditional loyalty programs.



Scope

This report provides an analysis of the trends and drivers of merchant funded reward programmes

Marketing and branding challenges

Financial challenges



Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into the key trends and drivers of merchant funded rewards

Learn more about the branding and marketing challenges within the sector

Understand business drivers for merchants



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146664/trends-and-drivers-of-merchant-funded-rewards.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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