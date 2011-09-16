Trends and Dynamics at Global 3PLs - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2011 -- Reportstack, the provider of premium market research reports has announced the addition of 'Trends and Dynamics at Global 3PLs' market report to its offering.



Trends & Dynamics at Global 3PLs provides you with assured confidence, knowing that all the latest developments in the market, from providers contract activities to legislation, financials and key management appointments is quickly accessible from one convenient and reliable source. The information is delivered on a 12-monthly subscription service.



Few markets are as dynamic or change as fast as the supply chain industry, especially with the developments that have occurred in the last couple of years. Tracking of leading 3PL, their competitors and key customer developments from a database containing articles from over 12,000 global news sources provides invaluable insight into the markets dynamics. Current and vital insight into how you might need to react to market developments and recent customer or competitor tactics, updated for you on a monthly basis, ensures you are able to stay ahead of your market.



Market Trends & Dynamics - contents



Contracts Tracking

Contract wins and losses for providers across the supply chain sector

Contracts awarded by customers by sector and country

Developments or news of events occurring within existing contracts

Identification of contract lengths and terms (where publicly available)



Site Development Tracking

Identification of new warehouses by provider by sector

Tracking of new distribution centres or supply chain structures by provider

Expansion of existing warehouse or distribution centre sites

Acquisition of new warehousing or distribution centre locations



Geographic Expansion

Identification of providers expanding their presence into new regions or countries



Sector Expansion

Identification of providers expanding services into new sectors



Resource Expansion

Technology implementation: RFID, Transport & Warehouse Management Systems

Vehicle Fleet acquisition and developments



Financials

Full year financials for publicly quoted logistics providers

Interim or Quartley results for logistics providers

Share price or other financial news related to the supply chain sector



Management & Personnel

Merger and Acquisition developments within the supply chain sector

Tracking of new joint venture or alliances within the supply chain sector

Dispute or litigation events occurring within the supply chain sector

Key personnel movements and related issues



