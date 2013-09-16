New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Trends and Opportunities in Estonia Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry, covering the life insurance market in Estonia. This report also includes growth prospects for the life insurance market in Estonia and sub-segments such as individual and group insurance, and provides details of sub-products in each market. This report also provides detailed analysis of the various distribution channels in the Estonian life insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Estonia:
- It provides historical values for the Estonian life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Estonia life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, commissions and expenses, total investment income, total assets and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Estonia
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Estonia insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Estonia life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Estonia insurance market
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