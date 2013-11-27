Fast Market Research recommends "Trends and Opportunities in France Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- “Trends and Opportunities in France Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile” is the result of extensive research into the personal accident and health insurance segment in France. It provides insights into the market trends, market size, growth prospects and market efficiency in the French personal accident and health insurance market, and also provides detailed analysis of various distribution channels in the personal accident and health insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in France:
- It provides historical values for the French personal accident and health insurance market for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the France personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in France
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the France insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the France personal accident and health insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the France insurance market
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