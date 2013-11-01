New Insurance market report from Timetric: "Trends and Opportunities in South Africa Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in South Africa Life Insurance Industry to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the life insurance market in South Africa, covering its dynamics, market trends and market size. It provides insights into the growth prospects, market efficiency in the South African life insurance market, and also provides detailed analysis of various distribution channels in the market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in South Africa:
- It provides historical values for the South African life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the South Africa life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in South Africa
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the South Africa insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the South Africa life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the South Africa insurance market
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