Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- China is the world’s sixth-largest life insurance market and the largest life insurance market in the South East Asia region. The Chinese life insurance market is expected to surpass Japan to emerge as the second-largest life insurance market in the world after the US by 2020. Between 2007 and 2011, the significant growth in the Chinese life insurance market can be attributed to the rise in the ageing population, robust economic growth, the rising disposable incomes of China’s middle-class population and the increasing awareness of the need for insurance, especially among the younger generations in the country.



Scope

'Trends and Opportunities in the Chinese Life Insurance Industry to 2016' report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in China:



- It provides historical values for China’s life insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in China’s life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in China



Reasons to Buy



- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese life insurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Chinese life insurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64849/trends-and-opportunities-in-the-chinese-life-insurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html