New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Trends and Opportunities in the Chinese Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- This report is the result of extensive research into the non-life insurance segment in China, covering key trends, drivers and industry attractiveness. It provides insights into the market size and forecast for the non-life insurance segment and categories such as individual and group life insurance with details of the products in each market. This report also provides an analysis of the various distribution channels in the Chinese non-life insurance industry.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in China:
- It provides historical values for the Chinese non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Chinese non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in China
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Chinese non-life insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trends and Opportunities in the Chinese Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Chinese Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Non-Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Emerging Market and Investment Opportunities in the Chinese Motor Insurance Industry to 2016
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Trends and Opportunities in the South Korean Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Malaysian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Indonesian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Indonesian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile