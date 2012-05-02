Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- The Chinese personal accident and health insurance market is among the top ten markets of its kind in the world. The market registered strong growth during the review period, which can be attributed to key growth drivers such as the country’s aging population, robust economic growth, rising disposable incomes and increased awareness of the need for insurance, especially among younger people. The health insurance market is expected to experience strong competition for market share between domestic and foreign insurance companies over the forecast period.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in China:

- It provides historical values for China’s personal accident and health insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in China’s personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in China



Reasons to Buy

- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese personal accident and health insurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Chinese personal accident and health insurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64851/trends-and-opportunities-in-the-chinese-personal-accident-and-health-insurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html