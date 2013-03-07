Trends and Opportunities in the Danish Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Trends and Opportunities in the Danish Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry covering the personal accident and health insurance market in Denmark. It provides insights into the Nordic insurance market dynamics and an overview of the Danish insurance industry. This report also includes growth prospects for the personal accident and health insurance market in Denmark and sub-segments such as personal accident, travel insurance and health insurance, and provides details of sub-products in each market. This report also provides detailed analysis of the various distribution channels in the Danish personal accident and health insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Denmark
- It provides historical values for Denmark’s personal accident and health insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Denmark’s personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Denmark
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Danish personal accident and health insurance market and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Danish personal accident and health insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Key Highlights
NA
Companies Mentioned
NA
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/95831/trends-and-opportunities-in-the-danish-personal-accident-and-health-insurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html