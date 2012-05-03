Trends and Opportunities in the Indian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Despite the global economic crisis, the Indian non-life insurance market has continued to grow at a healthy rate. The market is, at present, dominated by public-sector insurers; all the private non-life insurers together account for less than half the total non-life insurance written premium. Public-sector insurers are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, while private non-life insurers are expected to gradually increase their market shares. Although the Indian non-life insurance market has seen rapid growth over the 2007–2011 review period, it remains largely underpenetrated because of various limitations, such as low awareness, low penetration in rural areas, and lack of a robust distribution model.



