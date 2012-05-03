Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- Indian reinsurance market growth is dependent on the growth of the country’s life, non-life and personal accident and health insurance markets. However, the percentage of reinsurance ceded is much higher for non-life and personal accident and health insurance than for life insurance. The reinsurance market registered a healthy growth during the review period. The reinsurance market is highly concentrated and dominated by the General Insurance Company in India. The majority of Indian reinsurance is sourced from General Insurance and major European professional reinsurers based in Continental Europe and Asia.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance market in India:



- It provides historical values for India’s reinsurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in India’s reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in India and its growth prospects

- It profiles the top reinsurance companies in India



Reasons to Buy



- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Indian reinsurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indian reinsurance market

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64856/trends-and-opportunities-in-the-indian-reinsurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html