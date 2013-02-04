Fast Market Research recommends "Trends and Opportunities in the Indonesian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- This report is the result of extensive research into the personal accident and health insurance segment in Indonesia, covering key trends, drivers and industry attractiveness. It provides insights into the market size and forecast for the personal accident and health insurance segment and categories such as individual and group life insurance with details of the products in each market. This report also provides an analysis of the various distribution channels in the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance industry.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Indonesia:
- It provides historical values for the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Indonesian personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Indonesia
