Recently published research from Timetric, "Trends and Opportunities in the Lebanese Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in the Lebanese Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance market, covering the non-life insurance segment in Lebanon. It provides insights on the market size and forecast for the non-life insurance segment by the following categories:
- Property insurance
- Motor insurance
- Liability insurance
- Marine, aviation and transit insurance
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Lebanon:
- It provides historical values for the Lebanese non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Lebanese non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Lebanese insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Lebanese non-life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Lebanese insurance market
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trends and Opportunities in the Lebanese Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Lebanese Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- The Insurance Industry in Lebanon, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Trends and Opportunities in the South Korean Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Malaysian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Indonesian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Chinese Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Indonesian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Chinese Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Malaysian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile