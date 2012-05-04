Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2012 -- Until the global economic crisis, the Russian non-life insurance market grew at a healthy rate before slowing to register a modest growth during the crisis period. The market however recovered and grew at a healthy rate during 2010–2011. The market is highly fragmented with more than XXX insurers operating in it. The market is expected to consolidate over the forecast period, with larger companies acquiring smaller ones and some smaller insurers exiting the market. Although the Russian non-life insurance market recorded healthy growth over the review period, 2007–2011, it remains largely underpenetrated.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Russia



- It provides historical values for Russia's non-life insurance market for the report’s 2007–2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2016 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Russia's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016

- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Russia



Reasons to Buy



- Make strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Russian non-life insurance market and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Russian non-life insurance market

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64862/trends-and-opportunities-in-the-russian-non-life-insurance-industry-to-2016-market-profile.html